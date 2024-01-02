Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

PancakeSwap Launches veCAKE Voting Market On BNB Chain

Binance News
2024-01-02 08:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, PancakeSwap has announced the launch of its veCAKE voting market on the BNB Chain. veCAKE holders can choose to receive voting rewards from the project and generate additional rewards for users participating in CAKE staking. The introduction of the veCAKE voting market aims to incentivize users to participate in the governance of the PancakeSwap platform. By holding veCAKE tokens, users can have a say in the future development of the project and earn rewards for their involvement. This new feature is expected to increase user engagement and strengthen the PancakeSwap ecosystem. As the platform continues to grow and evolve, the veCAKE voting market will play a crucial role in ensuring that the community's voice is heard and that PancakeSwap remains a user-centric platform. The launch of veCAKE on the BNB Chain marks another milestone in the project's ongoing development and commitment to providing users with innovative features and opportunities.
View full text