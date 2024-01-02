US Congressman Gains Support for CBDC Anti-Surveillance Bill

According to Foresight News, US Congressman Tom Emmer announced on Twitter that the 'CBDC Anti-Surveillance National Act' has gained the support of 75 co-sponsors and will continue to seek more support. As previously reported by Foresight News, Tom Emmer introduced the 'CBDC Anti-Surveillance National Act' in September, aiming to prevent the Federal Reserve from directly issuing central bank digital currencies (CBDC) to individuals and to stop the Fed from indirectly issuing CBDCs through intermediaries.

View full text