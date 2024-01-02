copy link
DWF Labs Purchases 26.6 Million WAGMI Tokens at an Average Price of $0.01879
2024-01-02 08:24
According to Foresight News, DWF Labs has purchased 26.6 million WAGMI tokens at an average price of $0.01879, spending a total of 500,000 USDT. The transaction was monitored and reported by Lookonchain.
