Web3Go Launches Ambassador Program With Native Token DIN Incentives

According to Foresight News, data intelligence network Web3Go has officially launched its Ambassador Program, revealing that its native token DIN will be used as part of the ambassador incentives. The program is open to all KOLs and community contributors for application, aiming to build the 'people' network in Web3Go's core proposition of 'connecting data, AI Agent, and people'. In addition, according to Web3Go's 2023 annual summary, the Web3Go team will initiate multiple airdrops in 2024.

