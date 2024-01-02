copy link
Unibot Launches Solana-Specific Trading Bot for Early Users
Binance News
2024-01-02 07:13
According to Foresight News, Unibot, a Telegram Bot project, has announced the launch of a Solana-specific trading bot, granting early users access to the first phase. Key features of Unibot on Solana include support for advanced limit orders, embedded charts and token analysis, advanced routing and trading priority strategies, and built-in Ethereum and Solana bi-directional bridging.
