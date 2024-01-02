copy link
Atomicals Market Experiences DDOS Attack
Binance News
2024-01-02 06:57
According to Foresight News, the Atomicals Market, a marketplace and browser for Atomicals and ARC-20, is currently experiencing a Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) attack. The website may display a 'been blocked' message as a result of the attack. The team is actively working on resolving the issue and restoring the website's functionality.
