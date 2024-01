Atomicals Market Experiences DDOS Attack

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, the Atomicals Market, a marketplace and browser for Atomicals and ARC-20, is currently experiencing a Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) attack. The website may display a 'been blocked' message as a result of the attack. The team is actively working on resolving the issue and restoring the website's functionality.