Orbit Chain Monitors Stolen Assets and Updates Community
Binance News
2024-01-02 06:30
According to Foresight News, Orbit Chain has announced that the stolen assets have not been transferred yet, and the team is continuously monitoring them. They will notify the community if any funds related to the stolen assets are moved from the associated addresses. Orbit Chain has also listed the eight wallet addresses holding the stolen assets and their respective balances.
