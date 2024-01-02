copy link
Atomicals Protocol to Create Patch for Indexer Stability and Speed Issues
Binance News
2024-01-02 06:15
According to Foresight News, the ARC20 project Atomicals Protocol has announced plans to create a patch to address the current instability and speed issues faced by indexers. The patch has reportedly improved decentralized forging (DFT) speeds by 20 times during testing. The improvements are awaiting confirmation and are expected to be merged into the version within a day.
