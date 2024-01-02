copy link
Solana Ecosystem Protocol Analysoor Addresses Refunds for Invalid WHEN Minting
2024-01-02 05:35
According to Foresight News, Solana ecosystem protocol Analysoor has announced that refunds for invalid WHEN minting have been sent. However, there may be some failed transactions for up to 100 addresses out of the 1630 involved. These transactions will be reprocessed later. The address handling the refund transactions is 882Tu39BZFtiGQtFtBNw3QvQxWiydYzNDcr4PX2ygR1Z.
