Sei Labs Completes Function Code for Sei V2, Begins Audit with OtterSec and Zellic

According to Foresight News, Sei Labs co-founder Jay announced on the X platform that the function code for Sei V2 has been completed, and OtterSec and Zellic have begun auditing it. As previously reported by Foresight News, Sei V2 will become a parallelized EVM blockchain after the upgrade. New features include backward compatibility for EVM smart contracts, reusability of widely used applications and tools such as MetaMask, Optimistic parallelization, SeiDB (improvements to the storage layer), and interoperability with existing chains, allowing seamless integration between EVM and any other execution environment supported by Sei.

