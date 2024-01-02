Starknet Updates 2024 Roadmap, Plans to Lower Transaction Fees and Introduce New Transaction Types

According to Foresight News, Starknet has updated its 2024 roadmap, announcing plans to lower transaction fees on the v0.13.0 testnet in the first quarter and introduce new v3 transaction types. Users will be able to pay transaction fees using STRK tokens. Additionally, Starknet will initiate community voting on January 10 to deploy these updates on the mainnet. Furthermore, Starknet plans to use EIP-4844 to reduce Ethereum Layer1 data availability costs and intends to introduce a transaction fee market in the v0.14.0 version to accelerate transaction speeds.

