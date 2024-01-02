BendDAO Announces BDIN Token Distribution Plan

According to Foresight News, NFT lending platform BendDAO has released its BDIN token distribution plan. As per the plan, 60% of the tokens will be allocated to BendDAO users, 5% to Turtsats Launchpad, 5% to Bakery, and 30% to the BRC20 ecosystem. Additionally, 10% of the tokens will begin trading simultaneously on IDO. The distribution plan aims to ensure a fair allocation of tokens among the various stakeholders in the BendDAO ecosystem. By allocating a significant portion to its users, the platform aims to incentivize user engagement and promote the growth of the NFT lending market. The allocation to Turtsats Launchpad, Bakery, and the BRC20 ecosystem will further strengthen the platform's partnerships and collaborations within the blockchain industry. This announcement comes as the NFT market continues to gain traction, with more platforms and projects emerging to cater to the growing demand for non-fungible tokens and related services. BendDAO's token distribution plan is a strategic move to position itself as a key player in the NFT lending space and foster a robust ecosystem for its users and partners.

