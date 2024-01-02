copy link
Sleepless AI's HIM Genesis NFT Auction Concludes with Top Bids Reaching 510 BNB
Binance News
2024-01-02 02:50
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the auction for Sleepless AI's HIM Genesis NFT has officially come to an end. As per NFPrompt data, the highest bids for 'HIM: Genesis#13' and 'HIM: Genesis#17' reached 510 BNB, which is approximately $162,000. Sleepless AI is a Web3+AI gaming platform that recently held an auction for its HIM Genesis NFT collection. The successful conclusion of the auction marks a significant milestone for the platform and its users.
