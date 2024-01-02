copy link
Arbitrum One Network TVL Reaches $10 Billion, Setting New Record
2024-01-02 02:50
According to Foresight News, data from L2beat shows that the Total Value Locked (TVL) in the Arbitrum One network has reached $10 billion for the first time, setting a new historical high. Over the past week, the increase was 10.50%. Currently, the total TVL for Ethereum Layer2 networks stands at $20.82 billion, with Arbitrum One accounting for 48.03% of the total.
