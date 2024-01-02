UniSat Wallet Announces Support for Ordinals Jubilee Upgrade and Whitepaper Release Date

According to Foresight News, UniSat Wallet has announced its support for the Ordinals Jubilee upgrade, ensuring the continued functionality of brc-20 on the Ordinals platform. In addition, the whitepaper for the upgrade is set to be released on January 31st. The announcement by UniSat Wallet highlights the company's commitment to maintaining compatibility with the Ordinals platform and its brc-20 tokens. The upcoming whitepaper will provide further details on the Ordinals Jubilee upgrade and its implications for the platform and its users. As the release date for the whitepaper approaches, UniSat Wallet users and the broader Ordinals community can look forward to learning more about the upgrade and its potential impact on the platform's future development.

View full text