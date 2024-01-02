copy link
Stacks Launches sBTC Testnet and Completes Nakamoto Testnet Code
2024-01-02 02:23
According to Foresight News, Stacks, a Bitcoin smart contract platform, has announced the launch of its sBTC testnet, a 1:1 supported BTC version on the Stacks layer. Additionally, the Nakamoto testnet code has been completed.
