BRC20 Introduces Layer2 Platform BL2 Based on Bitcoin Security Consensus
Binance News
2024-01-02 02:01
According to Foresight News, BRC20 has announced the launch of the Layer2 platform 'BL2', which is based on the Bitcoin security consensus. The BL2 platform aims to introduce ZK-Rollup to Bitcoin and implement multi-node ZK verification on the Layer2 network, enhancing the security of zero-knowledge proofs.
