BRC20 Introduces Layer2 Platform BL2 Based on Bitcoin Security Consensus

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, BRC20 has announced the launch of the Layer2 platform 'BL2', which is based on the Bitcoin security consensus. The BL2 platform aims to introduce ZK-Rollup to Bitcoin and implement multi-node ZK verification on the Layer2 network, enhancing the security of zero-knowledge proofs.