USDT Market Cap Briefly Surpasses $92 Billion, Setting New Record
Binance News
2024-01-02 01:57
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from CoinGecko shows that the market capitalization of USDT briefly surpassed $92 billion today at around 9:00 AM, reaching a peak of $92.16 billion and setting a new historical high. The market cap has since slightly declined to $91.47 billion.
