SEI Briefly Breaks Through 0.75 USDT, Reaching a Historic High
Binance News
2024-01-02 00:35
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Binance's market data shows that SEI has briefly surpassed 0.75 USDT, setting a new historical high. The current price is 0.7123 USDT, with a 24-hour increase of 23.62%.
