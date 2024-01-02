SEC to Review Bitcoin Spot ETF Filings and Provide Feedback

According to Foresight News, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) still needs to review all the amendments made to the S-1 filings submitted on Thursday/Friday and provide feedback. If the SEC follows a similar approval timeline as it did for the October ETH futures, it will communicate the desired date for the final S-1 submission to the issuer after the new round of review and become effective within 24 to 48 hours. It will be tight if the SEC approves the Bitcoin spot ETF on Tuesday or Wednesday this week. Meanwhile, Fox Business Network senior reporter Charles Gasparino tweeted that BlackRock employees said the SEC has remained silent and is likely to issue an announcement this weekend due to the large amount of paperwork still to be processed.

