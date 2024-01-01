copy link
Layer1 Blockchain Injective Announces Successful Volan Upgrade on Testnet
Binance News
2024-01-01 23:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Layer1 blockchain Injective has announced that the Volan upgrade has been successfully implemented on the testnet and is set to undergo the largest mainnet upgrade in history.
