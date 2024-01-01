Mickey Mouse Meme Coin Launched as Steamboat Willie Enters Public Domain

According to Decrypt, the first-ever cartoon of Mickey Mouse, Steamboat Willie, has entered the public domain, and crypto enthusiasts have celebrated by minting a meme coin. On January 1, the character from the 1928 cartoon became available for artists to use without permission. In response, a new token called MICKEY was minted, with its website stating that the launch marks the beginning of a new adventure into the unknown. The Mickey (MICKEY) meme coin is inspired by the original Mickey Mouse character from Steamboat Willie and runs on the Ethereum blockchain. With a current market cap of just $6,500, meme coins like MICKEY are known for their volatility and can drop in price as quickly as they gain value. Despite the 1928 version of Mickey Mouse entering the public domain, Disney plans to continue protecting its rights in more modern versions of the character and other works still subject to copyright.

View full text