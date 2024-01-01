January 2024's Biggest Video Game Releases

According to Decrypt, January 2024 may not have the busiest release schedule for new video games, but there are still some notable titles worth playing. Among the most anticipated releases are Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Tekken 8, and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, set to release on January 18, revives the classic adventure brand after more than a decade. The game will be available on PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The Last of Us Part II Remastered, launching on January 19, offers a visual upgrade and additional content for the PS5 version of the popular game. Tekken 8, releasing on January 26, brings Bandai Namco's fighting franchise to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC with new combat elements and a more cinematic touch. Lastly, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, also set to release on January 26, expands the rebranded Yakuza series with an open-world action game featuring both series leads and new locations.

