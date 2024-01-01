copy link
Orbit Chain Reveals Attacker's Initial Funds Originated from Tornado Cash
2024-01-01 10:44
According to Foresight News, Orbit Chain has announced that the attacker's initial funds came from Tornado Cash. The attacker has reportedly sent the funds to multiple wallet addresses.
