Orbit Bridge Suffers Loss of At Least $81.5 Million Due to Potential Vulnerability

According to Foresight News, Orbit Bridge has reportedly lost at least $81.5 million due to a potential vulnerability or issue with its centralized server. SlowMist founder Yu Xian shared this information on Twitter, stating that the loss was not necessarily due to a direct theft of private keys, although this possibility cannot be entirely ruled out. Instead, the issue seems to be more related to a vulnerability in the bridge or its centralized server, which allowed the attacker to deceive the private keys and sign out withdrawals. Yu Xian also mentioned that the hacker's address can be checked for more details and pointed out that the hacker had been preparing for the attack two days prior.

