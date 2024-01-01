copy link
SuiMint Inscription Marketplace Launches Test Version
2024-01-01 07:31
According to Foresight News, SuiMint has officially launched the test version of its Sui Inscription trading platform, SuiMint Inscription Marketplace. As the first real inscription market on the Sui Network, it allows users to mint text, images, or other formats of inscriptions based on the SUIRC 20 token standard.
