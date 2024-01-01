copy link
Orbit Chain Warns Against Compensation Scams
Binance News
2024-01-01 07:16
According to Foresight News, Orbit Chain has issued a warning about circulating compensation claims, stating that they are scams and urging people not to participate. The company is taking steps to protect its users from falling victim to these fraudulent schemes.
