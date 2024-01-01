BakerySwap Announces Launch of BendDAO NFT Lending Liquidity Protocol in January 2024

According to Foresight News, BakerySwap has announced the launch of the fourth phase of its BRC20 project, the NFT lending liquidity protocol BendDAO (BDIN), on January 4, 2024. The protocol has a fixed development value (FDV) of $500,000 and will only support BAKE and 1CAT participation. BakerySwap is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that enables users to swap, stake, and earn tokens through various liquidity pools. The introduction of BendDAO aims to further expand the platform's offerings and provide additional opportunities for users to engage in NFT lending and borrowing. The upcoming launch of BendDAO marks a significant milestone for BakerySwap as it continues to develop and expand its ecosystem. The platform's focus on NFT lending and borrowing demonstrates its commitment to staying at the forefront of the rapidly evolving DeFi landscape.

View full text