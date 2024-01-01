China and US Lead in Global Blockchain Enterprises, According to 2023 Whitepaper

According to Foresight News, the 'Blockchain Whitepaper (2023)' published by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) reveals that as of December 2023, there were 10,291 blockchain enterprises globally, with China and the United States leading the way with 2,802 and 2,697 enterprises respectively. The 2023 blockchain industry survey indicates that the top five domestic blockchain products with high usage rates are FISCO BCOS (a blockchain underlying platform by the Golden Chain Alliance), ChainMaker (Changan Chain), AntChain, Hyperchain (FunChain), and Xuperchain (Baidu Super Chain).

