Synthetix Core Contributor Proposes ERC-7412 Library for Integrating Off-Chain Data

According to Foresight News, Synthetix core contributor Noah Litvin has proposed the implementation of the ERC-7412 library for batch processing. The proposal aims to allow smart contract engineers to integrate off-chain data by simply calling functions on oracle contracts. This standard maintains the composability between smart contracts and adjusts the economic incentives between data consumers and oracle networks. It also relies on transaction batching, or atomic multi-operations and multi-calls, to automatically pre-validate data from decentralized oracle networks when necessary for executing transactions.

