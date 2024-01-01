copy link
Manta Pacific Layer2 Network Total Value Locked Reaches $500 Million, Hits Record High
2024-01-01 05:39
According to Foresight News, data from L2beat shows that the total value locked (TVL) in the Manta Pacific Layer2 network has reached $500 million, marking a record high. Over the past seven days, the increase has been 135.90%, setting a new historical milestone.
