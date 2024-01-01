UniSat Wallet Advises Caution Due to Atomicals Node Delays

According to Foresight News, UniSat Wallet has issued a statement warning users about delays in the official Atomicals node across multiple blocks. The company advises waiting for three additional confirmations when operating assets to avoid potential risks. Furthermore, UniSat Wallet urges users with ARC20 assets in their wallets to exercise caution and not import them into wallets that do not support ARC20 assets, as this could lead to a loss of assets.

