Bitcoin Mining Revenue Reaches $1.51 Billion in December 2023, Setting Annual Record
Binance News
2024-01-01 04:22
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from The Block Data reveals that in December 2023, Bitcoin mining revenue reached $1.51 billion, a month-on-month increase of approximately 30%, setting a new annual record for the highest single-month revenue. Additionally, transaction fees for December amounted to $324 million, simultaneously setting a new annual record for the highest single-month transaction fees.
