Bitcoin Mining Revenue Reaches $1.51 Billion in December 2023, Setting Annual Record

According to Foresight News, data from The Block Data reveals that in December 2023, Bitcoin mining revenue reached $1.51 billion, a month-on-month increase of approximately 30%, setting a new annual record for the highest single-month revenue. Additionally, transaction fees for December amounted to $324 million, simultaneously setting a new annual record for the highest single-month transaction fees.