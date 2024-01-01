Orbit Chain Suffers Attack Resulting in Loss of At Least $80 Million

According to Foresight News, Orbit Chain has experienced an attack that resulted in a loss of at least $80 million. Beosin's EagleEye security risk monitoring, early warning, and blocking platform detected the attack. Beosin Trace analysis revealed that the hacker's address had initiated a small-scale attack one day earlier and used the stolen ETH as the transaction fee source for the remaining five addresses involved in the attack. The project team has temporarily suspended cross-chain bridge contracts and is in communication with the hacker.

