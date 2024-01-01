Synthetix Founder Reports $2 Million Loss for SNX Stakers in TRB Event

According to Foresight News, Synthetix founder Kain Warwic revealed in a tweet that SNX stakers suffered a loss of approximately $2 million in today's TRB event. The loss occurred due to a lack of arbitrage to balance the soaring prices and misalignment of spot and perpetual prices, resulting in multiple short positions being opened. Warwic explained that the open interest limit for TRB should have been $250,000, but it inflated to $12.5 million over the past few months due to the rapid increase in prices. Although it should have been adjusted back, the risk control was not strict, and responsibility was dispersed. The lack of arbitrage to balance the soaring prices and misalignment of spot and perpetual prices led to the opening of multiple short positions.

