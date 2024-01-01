copy link
Orbit Chain Suspends Cross-Chain Bridge Contract and Negotiates with Attacker
2024-01-01 03:54
According to Foresight News, Beosin Alert monitoring has shown that Orbit Chain has temporarily suspended its cross-chain bridge contract and has begun on-chain negotiations with the attacker.
