ENS New Domain Registrations Decrease by 9.09% in December 2023

According to Foresight News, data from Dune shows that there were 18,978 new Ethereum Name Service (ENS) domain registrations in December 2023, a 9.09% decrease compared to November 2023, which had 20,877 registrations. As of the time of writing, the total number of active ENS domains has reached 2,160,541, with 793,601 unique participating addresses.

