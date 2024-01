ENS New Domain Registrations Decrease by 9.09% in December 2023

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, data from Dune shows that there were 18,978 new Ethereum Name Service (ENS) domain registrations in December 2023, a 9.09% decrease compared to November 2023, which had 20,877 registrations. As of the time of writing, the total number of active ENS domains has reached 2,160,541, with 793,601 unique participating addresses.