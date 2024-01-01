copy link
create picture
more
Ethereum NFT Sales Reach $353.8 Million in December 2023
Binance News
2024-01-01 02:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from CryptoSlam reveals that the sales of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Ethereum blockchain reached $353,797,434 in December 2023, with a transaction volume of 698,307. This figure is almost on par with the sales recorded in November 2023, which stood at $349,604,427.
View full text