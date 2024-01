Ethereum NFT Sales Reach $353.8 Million in December 2023

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, data from CryptoSlam reveals that the sales of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Ethereum blockchain reached $353,797,434 in December 2023, with a transaction volume of 698,307. This figure is almost on par with the sales recorded in November 2023, which stood at $349,604,427.