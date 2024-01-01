copy link
SUI, GAL, and HFT Tokens Set for Unlocking This Week
Binance News
2024-01-01 02:06
According to Foresight News, data from Token Unlocks reveals that between January 1 and January 7, SUI, GAL, and HFT tokens will undergo a new unlocking. Specifically, SUI will unlock 34.62 million tokens (approximately $26.86 million) on January 3 at 16:00, accounting for 3.35% of the circulating supply. GAL will unlock around 3 million tokens (approximately $7 million) on January 5 at 16:00, representing about 3.3% of the circulating supply. Lastly, HFT will unlock approximately 14.6 million tokens (around $5.1 million) on January 7 at 16:00, making up about 4.8% of the circulating supply.
