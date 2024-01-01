copy link
Klaytn Foundation Unaffected by Orbit Bridge Hack, Assessing Situation with Ozys
Binance News
2024-01-01 01:52
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Klaytn Foundation has announced that it has not been affected by the recent Orbit Bridge hack. The foundation is currently in contact with Ozys to assess the situation and will provide updates as soon as possible.
