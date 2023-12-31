Crypto Commercials Make a Comeback as Bitcoin ETF Race Heats Up

According to Blockworks, after a period of muted advertising in the crypto industry, commercials are making a comeback as Bitwise, Hashdex, and VanEck compete for better positioning in the bitcoin ETF race. In the past two weeks, each company has released mobile-focused ad videos. Bitwise's commercial features actor Jonathan Goldsmith, known for his role in Dos Equis' 'The Most Interesting Man in the World' ad campaign, while VanEck's teaser employs a series of bitcoin-related visual references, targeting a more niche audience. As potential approval for bitcoin spot ETFs seems imminent, the current energy around commercial-making appears focused on ETFs, with the possibility of crypto ads returning to the Super Bowl stage in less than two months. In other news, Solana Saga mobile phones have been reselling for thousands of dollars apiece, with many displaying unclaimed airdrops of 30 million BONK, worth around $450 at current prices. The hype around the phone, which sold out in the US in mid-December, has led to a grassroots marketing strategy. Solana founder Anatoly Yakovenko stated that the airdrops are part of an effort to 'crack the App Store duopoly' and kickstart the development of 'crypto incentivized apps.' However, tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee recently dubbed the Saga the worst phone of the year, stating that he would not recommend it at any price.

