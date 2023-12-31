copy link
create picture
more
Crypto Industry at Crossroads: How Traditional Finance and Crypto Could Merge in 2024
Binance News
2023-12-31 17:21
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, the crypto industry is at a crossroads, with 2024 shaping up to be one of its most consequential years. The potential impact of a spot Bitcoin ETF and the merging of crypto and traditional finance are key factors to watch. While some analysts believe a spot Bitcoin ETF could bring in a massive influx of traditional capital, others hold a more sober view of its likely impact. Eric Risley, managing partner of digital assets advisory firm Architect Partners, believes that even if a spot Bitcoin ETF doesn't rake in a trillion dollars overnight, its creation in 2024 will signal a major shift in crypto's history, from speculation to investment. Risley estimates that the process of crypto's transition to adulthood, on a global scale, will take between five and 10 years. The recent acquisition of digital asset infrastructure firm Securrency by Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. (DTCC), a key instrument of Wall Street infrastructure, signals the clearinghouse's commitment to getting ahead of blockchain technology.
View full text