Ethereum and Solana Advocates Clash Amid Declining Fortunes

According to Decrypt, the momentum of the Solana ecosystem's recent comeback began to cool this week, leading to intensified exchanges between advocates of the blockchain and those of its dominant rival, Ethereum. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin blamed stalled progress on the high cost of gas fees, while Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko dismissed Ethereum as a 'cockroach settlement layer.' The tension was likely heightened by the declining fortunes of key Solana winners of recent weeks, such as the dog-themed meme coin BONK. Meanwhile, native tokens of Ethereum layer-2 networks, such as Optimism and Arbitrum, saw significant increases, likely due to their lower gas fees. The animosity between Ethereum maximalists and defensive Solana advocates has come to define much of the Twitter discourse surrounding the two blockchains.

View full text