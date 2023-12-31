Buy Crypto
AI Chatbot Perplexity Predicts Top Cryptocurrencies to Watch in 2024

Binance News
2023-12-31 11:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, as 2023 comes to a close, it has been a positive year for the cryptocurrency sector, with many digital assets recording triple- and quadruple-digit gains. AI chatbot Perplexity has predicted several altcoins, alongside Bitcoin, to watch in 2024. Bitcoin outperformed almost all traditional financial assets in 2023, with gains of around 150%. The US Securities and Exchange Commission is anticipated to greenlight a spot Bitcoin ETF, with applications from companies like BlackRock, Fidelity, VanEck, and WisdomTree. The fourth-ever BTC halving will also take place in the spring of 2024, which has historically served as a catalyst for a bull market start. Perplexity listed Ethereum as the second digital asset to watch in 2024. Despite underperforming this year with an 84% surge compared to BTC's 150% rise, the Ethereum blockchain hosts numerous projects, tokens, and digital asset niches. The protocol's team is constantly working on improving the network, which could benefit ETH holders in 2024. Solana, which has soared by 670% YTD, was mentioned next. The network and native asset have generated a lot of hype for the upcoming year. Ripple's XRP also made the list, with YTD gains of around 80%. The battle with the US SEC is expected to conclude in 2024, placing XRP and the entire Ripple ecosystem on the list of digital assets to watch next year. Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Terra's LUNC were included in Perplexity's honorable mentions list.
