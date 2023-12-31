Cosmos Grants Over 975,000 ATOM to Establish ATOM Accelerator DAO

According to Foresight News, Cosmos has approved a community proposal to allocate 975,811 ATOM tokens to fund the ATOM Accelerator DAO (AADAO). The AADAO will be established as a long-lasting organization focused on protecting and promoting the Cosmos Hub and its ATOM token, fully funded and owned by the Cosmos Hub community. The initiative aims to create a sustainable organization that will support the growth and development of the Cosmos ecosystem. By providing funding and resources, the AADAO will help drive innovation and adoption of the ATOM token and the Cosmos Hub. This move demonstrates the community's commitment to the long-term success of the Cosmos project and its underlying technology.

