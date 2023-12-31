Sleepless AI Announces HIM Genesis NFT I Auction Rules and Schedule

According to Foresight News, Web3+AI gaming platform Sleepless AI has announced the rules and schedule for its HIM Genesis NFT I auction. The auction will take place from December 31, 2023, at 13:00 to January 2, 2024, at 00:00. The starting bid is set at 1 BNB, with bid increments of 0.1 BNB. As per the auction process, bidders need to deposit BNB as their bidding amount. If someone places a higher bid, the previous bidder's BNB will be refunded. The winner of the auction will receive the NFT after the auction concludes.

