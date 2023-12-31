Ethereum Beacon Chain Validators Surpass 900,000

According to Foresight News, data from the Ethereum official website shows that the total number of beacon chain validators has exceeded 900,000, reaching 900,276 at the time of writing. The total amount of staked assets on the network is 28,704,153 ETH, with an annual percentage rate (APR) of 3.48%. The increase in validators indicates growing interest and participation in the Ethereum network, as more users are staking their assets to support the network's security and earn rewards. The APR of 3.48% represents the annualized return on investment for staking ETH on the Ethereum network, which is an attractive incentive for users to participate as validators.

