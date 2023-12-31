copy link
Ethereum Whale Deposits Over 24,000 ETH to Blast Since December
2023-12-31 04:26
According to Foresight News, Twitter user @ai_9684xtpa has reported that an Ethereum (ETH) whale deposited 6,293 ETH, worth $14.41 million, to Blast two hours ago. Since December 17, the whale has accumulated a total of 24,692 ETH (valued at $56.88 million) in deposits to Blast. Additionally, on January 6, the whale deposited 6,304 ETH into the ETH2 staking contract.
