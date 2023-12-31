Buy Crypto
Crypto Venture Capital Funding Drops 68% in 2023, Early-Stage Startups Gain Traction

Binance News
2023-12-31 04:21
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, cryptocurrency venture capital (VC) funding experienced a significant decline of 68% in 2023, dropping from $33.3 billion invested in 2022 to $10.7 billion. Despite this decrease, 2023 remains the third-highest year in total crypto investments, surpassing the figures during the previous bear markets of 2019 and 2020. Most of the investments occurred in the year’s first half, with a noticeable dip in the second. However, November witnessed a slight uptick, hinting at a potential revival of investor interest. The shift in investment stages was another highlight of 2023. There was a marked increase in the deals allocated to pre-seed, seed, and Series A startups. In contrast, mid and later-stage startup funding dwindled, reflecting a strategic shift towards nurturing new and emerging ventures in the crypto space. Regarding sectors within the crypto industry, NFT/gaming, infrastructure, and Web3 led in deal count. Other sectors, like data analytics, trading platforms, and enterprise solutions, saw reduced investment deals. Abhishek Saxena, principal lead at Polygon Ventures, said, 'The significant drop in crypto funding in 2023 was largely expected given the macroeconomic environment, regulatory uncertainty, and the scars left by recent major crypto failures.' He added, 'This funding winter served as a healthy and necessary correction, enabling the industry to refocus on critical priorities.' 2023’s investment landscape in crypto reflects a broader trend of cautious optimism and strategic reorientation. Investors focus more on early-stage startups, signaling a belief in the long-term potential of blockchain and crypto technologies despite the short-term challenges and market corrections. Venture capitalists in the cryptocurrency sector anticipate an increase in investments and transactions in 2024, in line with recent price changes and anticipated upward trends in the cryptocurrency markets.
