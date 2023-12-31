copy link
PayPal USD Stablecoin Records 264 Million Issued Tokens and 4,761 On-Chain Addresses
2023-12-31 03:46
According to Foresight News, on-chain data reveals that PayPal's US dollar stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), currently has a total issuance of 264 million tokens. The number of on-chain addresses holding the stablecoin stands at 4,761, with a total of 26,181 on-chain transactions recorded.
